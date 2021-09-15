NBR honour 33 top taxpayers

Large Tax payers Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) honored 33 top taxpayers from six different sectors at a ceremony in a city hotel on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the crests and other credentials to the top officials and chief executives of large taxpaying companies and institutions.

Among the recipients in the banking sector are Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Branch, HSBC Bangladesh, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited, Trust Bank Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and The Premier Bank Limited.

From service sector the recipients include Grameen Phone Limited, MJL Bangladesh Limited and Chevron Bangladesh Block Thirteen and Fourteen Limited.

In the non-banking sector IDLC Finance Limited and Infrastructure Development Company Limited received the honor. In the insurance sector American Life Insurance and Jibon Bima Corporation got the award.

Among the source taxpaying companies are Bangladesh Bank, Grameen Phone Limited and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

In the manufacturing sector - British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sheikh Akij Uddin Limited, Uttara Motors Limited, Uttara Automobiles Limited, Perfect Tobacco Limited, Nestle, Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Olympic Industries Limited.

Among others in the formal ceremony NBR chairman and Senior Secretary of the Internal Resources Division Abu Hena Mohd Rahmatul Munim was present on the occasion.



