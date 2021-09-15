Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR honour 33 top taxpayers

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Correspondent

Large Tax payers Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) honored 33 top taxpayers from six different sectors at a ceremony in a city hotel on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the crests and other credentials to the top officials and chief executives of large taxpaying companies and institutions.
Among the recipients in the banking sector are Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Branch, HSBC Bangladesh, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited, Trust Bank Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and The Premier Bank Limited.
From service sector the recipients include Grameen Phone Limited, MJL Bangladesh Limited and Chevron Bangladesh Block Thirteen and Fourteen Limited.
In the non-banking sector IDLC Finance Limited and Infrastructure Development Company Limited received the honor. In the insurance sector American Life Insurance and Jibon Bima Corporation got the award.
Among the source taxpaying companies are Bangladesh Bank, Grameen Phone Limited and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.
In the manufacturing sector - British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sheikh Akij Uddin Limited, Uttara Motors Limited, Uttara Automobiles Limited, Perfect Tobacco Limited, Nestle, Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Olympic Industries Limited.
Among others in the formal ceremony NBR chairman and Senior Secretary of the Internal Resources Division Abu Hena Mohd Rahmatul Munim was present on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia achieves the milestone of $1 billion remittance
UCB gives Tk 2cr agri loan to 71 Khagrachhari farmers
UK unemployment dips ahead of furlough ending
NBR honour 33 top taxpayers
Australian watchdog blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation
Manwar Hossain new Chairman of Anwar group


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft