Australian watchdog blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines deal

SYDNEY, Sept 13: Australia's competition regulator on Monday definitively blocked a pricing, code-sharing and scheduling deal between Qantas and Japan Airlines, saying the arrangement would hurt consumers.

The deal would have seen the two airlines coordinate on how much fares would cost, as well as flight schedules.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ruled the proposal would "remove competition" between two carriers that normally account for 85 percent of flights between Australia and Japan.

It had earlier indicated a rejection was likely, but airlines hard-hit by pandemic travel disruptions had hoped, in vain, for a reprieve.

"The agreement would likely lead to reduced competition as international travel resumes, to the detriment of passengers travelling between Australia and Japan," the watchdog said. -AFP







