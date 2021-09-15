Manwar Hossain new Chairman of Anwar group





Manwar Hossain has been elected as the new chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, which was founded by entrepreneur and industrialist Alhaj Anwar Hossain.Manwar Hossain succeeds his father Alhaj Anwar Hossain who died on August 17, 2021 in a hospital of Dhaka at the age of 83, says a press release.Before being elected as chairman, Manwar Hossain was the group managing director of the conglomerate.Anwar Group has a legacy of 187 years, but the foundation of the present Anwar Group is traced back to 1952 when Alhaj Anwar Hossain pioneered the diversification of his family business.2008 Dun and Bradstreet awarded most diversified group of Bangladesh Anwar Group now has exposure in textiles, building materials, polymer, jute, real estate, furniture and home décor, steel, cement, jute, Banks, Cement Sheet, Insurance, NBFI, Capital market, automobile etc.The Group has set up many first industries, such as polyester fabrics, PTFE tape, GI fittings, UPVC fittings, electrical cable, and super enamel copper wire manufacturer and sponsor of the first private commercial bank in the country.Manwar Hossain is the eldest son of Alhaj Anwar Hossain and Bibi Amena. He was sent to St. Paul's School Darjeeling, India under the tutorship of Harry Dang, once a teacher to Indian Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Later, he went to the University of New Hampshire, USA and completed his MBA in 1992.He joined the family business in 1993. He was elected vice chairman of the City Bank in 1999. He is the chairman of Bangladesh Finance, President of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturing Association, Director of Modhumoti Bank, Sponsor promoter of BD Securities, BD Capital Holdings and City General Insurance Company.