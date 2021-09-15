Video
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:07 AM
Business

Stocks fall on profit booking

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Tuesday as the dominant small 9investors booked profit on previous gains sliding down the indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 77.55 points or 1.07 per cent to 7140.50 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 23.46 points 2,611.69 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 22.61 points 1,556.22 at close of the trading.
The daily trade turnover on the DSE increased to Taka 20,974 million which was Taka 20,405 million at the previous session of the week.  Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 300 closed lower, 52 higher and 24 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Lanka Bangla Finance continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, BXPHARMA, PTL and Walton Hil.
Meghna Life was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 6.30 per cent while Tamij Tex was the worst loser, losing 9.70 per cent following its price adjustment after record date. The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) slid 171.69 points to 20,857.66 while the  Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 101.50 points to 12,510.88 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 227 declined, 60 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 2.19 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 68.02 crore.


