Huawei kicks off ICT talent development 2021 in BD

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh', for the seventh year in Bangladesh, to inspire ICT talents who will shape the future of Bangladesh. The announcement comes through a virtual inauguration event on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the chief guest at the virtual inauguration ceremony. Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajshahi Universiry of Engineering and Technology; Dr. Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-Chancellor, Ahsanullah Universiry of Engineering and Technology; George Lin, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited also joined the event with other high officials.

Dr. Mohammad Rubaiyat Tanvir Hossain, Head of EEE, Chittagong Universiry of Engineering and Technology presented the keynote on ICT talent development and 'Seeds For The Future'.

'Seeds for the Future' is Huawei's flagship CSR programme dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and non-STEM students worldwide and is meant for developing local talent, enhance knowledge transfer, and promote a greater understanding and interest in the ICT sector.

First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been nurturing talents for around 10 years in the global scene. This programme has earned accolades from different quarters, including leading engineering universities and industry leaders, for its intend.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division, said at this occasion: "I have been observing Huawei's Seeds for the Future programme for quite some time. I must say that this kind of initiative has been contributing a lot to not only in equiping our youth with future-fit ICT skills but also in developing an ecosystem for nurturing ICT talents in the industry."

















