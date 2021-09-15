Video
realme top selling brand in Daraz 7th Anniv Sale

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1

Youth-favorite brand realme has become the top selling brand in the recently-concluded Daraz 7th Anniversary Sale held from September 2-8 in 2021.
During Daraz 7th Anniversary campaign, top 1 smartphone maker of Bangladesh in Q2, 2021, realme came up with various lucrative offers on some of their selected phones for the smartphone users and fans.
The users were provided an opportunity to buy selective realme smartphones from Daraz availing of anniversary offers during this campaign.  And people jumped on the shopping bandwagon and a record number of realme phones were sold at this campaign, making it the top-selling brand.
Some of the realme phones, namely C21 (3/32), C21 (4/64), C20A, C25s (4/64), C25s (4/128), realme 8 Pro and narzo 30, were available for sale at reduced prices. realme fans were offered upto 7 percent off on the price of these phones. Moreover, buyers who opted for online prepayment enjoyed 10 per cent off on the prices.
Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Ltd, said, "Our sellers and associates are our dear partners with whom we share the joy of being the number one in the market."
"Brands like realme need no new introduction, and it was of nobody's surprise that realme became the top selling brand in the Daraz 7 th Anniversary Sale. Daraz opts to continue to bring more and more products from such leading brands, and deliver them to beloved customers with complete guarantee of authenticity", he added.
To cater to the needs of the youth more, realme has recently entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy to bring more AIoT products to young consumers.
Besides, realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. According to Canalys, realme has also become the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021.    -UNB


