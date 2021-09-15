Video
Robi-Airtel users now can transact thru upay app

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1
Business Desk

upay, the fast-growing mobile financial service provider in the country signed an agreement with Robi Axiata Limited recently allowing the Robi-Airtel customers conduct transactions through upay app seamlessly without incurring any internet data cost.
Besides, Robi-Airtel customers will also avail cash reward upon Tk 450 and 1 GB internet bonus upon registration in upay, says a press release.
Sydul H Khandaker, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of upay and Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer of Robi Axiata Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations held at the Hotel Westin in the city.   
Among others, Md. Nur-E-Alam Siddiquee, Chief Financial Officer, Ziaur Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer, Mahbubur Rahman Jesan, Chief Market Development and Operation Officer, Biplob Banerjee, Head of Distribution Sales of upay and   Md. Showkat Kader Chowdhury, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations and MFS, Md. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President, Product & Pricing, A.T.M. Shamim Uz Zaman, Vice President, Brand & Market Communication, and Gazi Emran Al-Amin, Vice President, Media Management of Robi were present at the signing ceremony.
upay is the mobile financial service brand of UCB Fintech Company Limited, a subsidiary of the United Commercial Bank. upay launched its commercial operation on March 17, 2021.
Under the agreement, any Robi and Airtel customers can avail digital financial services through upay app without paying for internet connection. Besides, Robi-Airtel customers signing up to the upay app through self-registration can receive up to Tk. 450 cash reward and 1 GB internet pack.
Sydul H Khandaker, Managing Director and CEO of upay said: "upay customers belong to Robi- Airtel network will be able to use the upay app without any data charge. We strongly believe this collaboration between upay and Robi Axiata will bring delightful experience for our customers and eventually help to build a digital Bangladesh through increased digital transactions."
Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer of Robi said: "Really happy to sing this agreement with upay, which boost the momentum of Robi and Airtel customers in enjoying digital lifestyle using the benefits of upay. I hope our customers will use upay app more and more, contributing in the journey of digital economy."


