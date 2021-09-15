Walton eyes to export products worth $100m in FY22



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed addressing the Walton International Business Summit-2021 at Sreemangal on Monday.

The move will increase the export volume of Walton as its products are already gaining a good response from the global buyers of different countries, including Europe, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Golam Murshed announced the export target on Monday - the closing day of a two-day long 'Walton International Business Summit-2021' held at the Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf at Sreemangal in Sylhet.

Additional Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Amdadul Haque Sarkar, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Amin Khan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Vice-Presidents Abdur Rouf and Saeed Al Imran, among others, were present at the event.

Speakers at the summit said that, with the aim of becoming one of the best global electronics brands, Walton is moving forward in the world market to achieve its 'Vision- Go Global 2030'.

In a bid to achieve this goal, the Walton IBU branch has organised the summit as part of the implementation of the roadmaps in this regard, added the release.

Setting targets of exporting products worth $100 million by 2022 and initiating other future courses of plans for export expansion were mainly focused at the summit.

In his speech, Golam Murshed congratulated Walton's IBU team on its great success in expanding the export market to developed countries, especially in Europe.





















