Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian traders cautious ahead of US inflation data

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

HONG KONG, Sept 14: Investors trod cautiously in early Asian trade Tuesday as they awaited US inflation data that could play a key role in determining when the Federal Reserve will start winding down its market-supporting monetary policy.
The first gain for Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow after a five-day losing streak was not enough to spur a broad advance in Asia, though Tokyo clocked up its highest finish in 31 years on hopes for fresh stimulus.
Experts are also keeping an eye on China after authorities tightened their grip on the tech sector as part of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown against private enterprises.
But the main event this week is the release later Tuesday of US consumer price data, which comes days after figures showed the cost firms pay at the factory gate had risen last month at a record pace owing to a jump in demand as well as supply and labour shortages.
That report put pressure on the Fed to begin tapering its ultra-loose monetary policy as soon as November.
Expectations are for the consumer price reading to come in above five percent, with analysts warning that a reading well above that could force the central bank's hand in order to prevent inflation from spiralling out of control.
OANDA's Edward Moya said uncertainty over the reading would keep traders on the sidelines for now.
"Investors don't want to have massive positions before the inflation data as the risks are to the upside as Covid inflation continues to hamper supply chains," he wrote in a commentary.
"If inflation comes in hotter-than-expected, taper expectations could shift from December to November."
Hong Kong and Shanghai led losses on concerns about troubled property titan Evergrande, which is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy owing hundreds of billions of dollars.
The firm on Tuesday warned it was under "tremendous pressure" as it deals with the cash crunch that many fear could send it under and have a severe impact on the Chinese economy.
Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 12 percent, and have lost around 80 percent since the start of the year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia achieves the milestone of $1 billion remittance
UCB gives Tk 2cr agri loan to 71 Khagrachhari farmers
UK unemployment dips ahead of furlough ending
NBR honour 33 top taxpayers
Australian watchdog blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation
Manwar Hossain new Chairman of Anwar group


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft