Mastercard names winners of its flagship campaign

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:06 AM
Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mastercard concluded its flagship, Spend and Win campaign, titled 'The Grand Escape' with a virtual award ceremony in the capital city, Dhaka.
United Commercial Bank debit cardholder Muntasir Billa Shahariar won the 'Top Prize' of an exclusive travel voucher to any local or international destination of his choice.
Meanwhile, the other winners will get a range of exciting prizes such as electronics vouchers, gadget vouchers, wrist watch vouchers, couple dinner coupons at five star hotel and gift vouchers, says a press release.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted movement, supply chains and businesses, during Ramadan 2020. The flagship campaign was launched in March 2021 to revive commerce via promoting digital transactions among shoppers as they prepared for the festive month of Ramadan. The campaign bolstered local and overseas retail transactions, providing cardholders with the opportunity to win attractive prizes while making purchases with their Mastercard Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards during the month-long festive season.
During the campaign period, i.e., from April 1 to May 15, this year, all Mastercard cardholders earned 2 points for every retail local and overseas in-store or online transaction of BDT 1000 or $25 and above by using their Mastercard branded credit, debit or prepaid cards. Cardholders were required to make at least 4 transactions to take part in this campaign. The cardholders with the maximum points received prizes from Mastercard.
The partner banks and financial organizations affiliated with this campaign were AB Bank Limited, Al-Arafah Bank Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, Bank Asia Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch Bangla Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, The Premier Bank Limited, Pubali Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank, Southeast Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and Lankabangla Finance.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard said, "Mastercard thanks everyone for the overwhelming response to the flagship Spend and Win campaign - 'The Grand Escape 2021'. Congratulations to the winners! At Mastercard, we aspire to provide cardholders with priceless experiences offering unparalleled benefits, rewards and privileges on purchases made using cards. Mastercard brought this campaign to Bangladesh with an aim to boost digital payments around the largest Muslim festival, Ramadan and Eid, as consumers across the country rapidly shifted to cashless transactions in the wake of the COVID pandemic."


