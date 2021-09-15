

Budget allocation insignificant to tackle climate change: Experts

Climate change budget must incorporate climate-change induced migration and loss and damages. On the other hand, the differential impact of climate change on women threatens to undermine advancement of women's empowerment in social development and politics.

Thus, it is necessary to give attention to the gender dimension of climate change to develop specific and effective climate action plans that address the risks women face. One significant challenge is that government ministries, departments and agencies have less conceptual understanding of the climate budget than of the more established gender budget and gender responsive climate budgeting is a new arena for exploration.'

Climate experts, stakeholders, discussants, and journalists stated these on a webinar titled 'Stakeholder Consultation on Bangladesh Climate Budget FY 2021-22' organised by ActionAid Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Dr. Mizan R. Khan, Professor, Environmental Science and Management at North South University; Ferdousi Begum, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh attended the event as panelists.

In this webinar, experts tried to find and discuss the climate budget analysis from the point of human rights and focus on the ground reality to understand the relevance and effectiveness of climate expenditure. They also expressed the concern that climate Budget allocation has been significantly reduced for different ministries in comparison with the last year.

Climate experts discussed, less than 8% budget of the twenty-five key ministries and divisions of Bangladesh has been allocated for Climate Change which is Tk 25,124.98 crore and accounts for 57.33 percent of the total national budget of FY2021-22. But within this allocation, Tk 10,286.17 crore has been allocated under operating budget and Tk 14,838.81 crore under development budget. And compared to last year's allocation, the budget for FY 2021-22 has decreased from 7.48 percent to 7.26 percent. The budget allocation for Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in FY 2021-22 stands at Tk. 379.21 crore which has been decreased by Tk. 19.83 crore compared to last year's revised budget. There is also a significant budget reduction of Tk. 427.19 crore for Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR). Climate budget allocation for Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MoFL) has been also decreased by Tk. 113.32 crore.

Prof Dr. Mizan R. Khan, his concern that climate financing from the international sources might be decreased as an impact of transition process of Bangladesh from LDC. " 85 per cent of the allocation for climate finance comes from the local sectors, so the local sectors must be given importance. At the same time, climate financing should come under transparency and accountability. It is advisable to implement the National Adaptation Plan locally and regionally" he mentioned.









