BGMEA seeks embassy support to expand exports to US



(From right to left) BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Ambassador to US M Shahidul Islam and BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali pose after paying tribute to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his memorial at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C last Friday.

During the meeting BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought support and cooperation of the Embassy in promoting bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the USA, including increasing apparel exports to the US market.

He also requested the envoy to assist in exploring avenues of attracting investment from US businessmen and non-resident Bangladeshis in textile industries in Bangladesh, particularly in the non-cotton segment.

Faruque Hassan expressed thanks to Ambassador M Shahidul Islam for his support and endeavor in ensuring a positive bilateral trade relation of Bangladesh with the USA.

The BGMEA leaders paid tributes to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his memorial at the Embassy.









