‘Qualified human resources crucial for Nuclear power plants’

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:05 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Special Correspondent

Speakers at a seminar said on Tuesday that government need to focus on nuclear science education to develop qualified human resources (HR) to run the country's first ever Rooppur Nuclear power plants in proper manner.
"We need around 5000 qualified engineers to run the Rooppur Nuclear power plants per day, however, we had taken up a programme in cooperation with the Rosatom to trained up our people by this time but the pace is snail," former chief of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) Shafiqul Islam Bhuyain told a seminar titled "Contribution of Rooppur NPP construction to the sustainable development of Bangladesh".
Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom in association with Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and Atomstroyexport (ASE), the General Contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant organize the seminar at the Conference Room of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre on Tuesday.
Goncharova Natalia, Expert at Communication Department of ASE presented paper on "Sustainable development in Engineering division", while Fokin Konstantin, Chief Expert at Career, Assessment and Training Centre, Moscow presented paper on "The capabilities of the Rosatom nuclear education system for the Rooppur NPP construction project", Dr Abdur Razzak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Director General of Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul, Member Bio-Science of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC),  representatives from BAEC were also spoke.
The former Chair of BEAC urged the education ministry as well as the government to take immediate measure to develop HR in energy sector for meeting up the future requirement of qualified human resources in energy sector.
Fokin Konstantin, Chief Expert at Career, Assessment and Training Centre, Moscow in his paper said Bangladesh need huge efficient manpower including engineers and technicians to run the plan, however, Rosatom trained up about 600 engineers by this time�but Bangladesh need to train up more people to run the smart system of the Rooppur nuclear power plant.
"Nuclear energy is low carbon source energy, the project will creates about 3,000 of new working places at NPP and more than 10,000 indirect jobs," Goncharova Natalia, Expert at Communication Department of ASE said. She said Bangladesh has fixed up a SDG which addressed the environment issues, NPP is that one.
There is a plan to develop human resources in the field of design, construction and safety for successful implementation of the Rooppur nuclear power project. BAEC has established a Nuclear Safeguards and Security Division at its head office to oversee the country's nuclear materials accounting, control and security systems.
Initial high investment, waste disposal, safety, long construction time and high decommissioning cost are the major concern with nuclear power plant projects. However, its overall per unit cost is competitive with coal and if safety is ensured nuclear will be a prospective candidate for future power generation. Still there are many challenges, these include lack of adequate trained manpower are the major issues of NPP, speakers said.


