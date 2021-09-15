Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Revolver recovered in Narail

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Sept 14: Police in a drive recovered a revolver from Jogania village in Naragati upazila of the district on Monday night.
Police said, being informed, they took position at Tusher Mor at the village last night. Sensing their presence, a motorcyclist namely Ferdous Molla left the scene leaving his motorcycle there.
Searching the motorcycle, police recovered the revolver. Officer-in-Charge of Naragati Thana Ms Rokshana confirmed. She said they are on the way to hunt Ferdous Molla.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chattogram Events
Revolver recovered in Narail
Labour Inspector SM Arifuzzaman passes away
UN nuclear watchdog chief vows ‘firmness’ with Iran
‘Not an election’: Russians to vote after historic crackdown
DMP arrests 45 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Saline-lands of coastal areas have huge potential for agri production: Razzaque
Members of Coast Guard  in a drive seized 28,000 Yaba tablets


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft