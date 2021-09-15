Revolver recovered in Narail

NARAIL, Sept 14: Police in a drive recovered a revolver from Jogania village in Naragati upazila of the district on Monday night.

Police said, being informed, they took position at Tusher Mor at the village last night. Sensing their presence, a motorcyclist namely Ferdous Molla left the scene leaving his motorcycle there.

Searching the motorcycle, police recovered the revolver. Officer-in-Charge of Naragati Thana Ms Rokshana confirmed. She said they are on the way to hunt Ferdous Molla.







