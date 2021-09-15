Labour Inspector SM Arifuzzaman passes away

SM Arifuzzaman, Labour Inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital early on Tuesday morning at the age of 41.

He has been battling with cancer for long, said a press release.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, friends and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of SM Arifuzzaman. -BSS









