Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:05 AM
Labour Inspector SM Arifuzzaman passes away

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

SM Arifuzzaman, Labour Inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital early on Tuesday morning at the age of 41.
He has been battling with cancer for long, said a press release.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, friends and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of SM Arifuzzaman.     -BSS


