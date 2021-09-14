Rapid PCR corona test machines  at airports demanded

The Probashi Kallyan Parishad has demanded installation of Rapid PCR coronavirus test machines within 7 days at Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

The organization made the demand at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday to ensure return of 50,000 Bangladeshi expatriates to

the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stranded in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

At the press conference, Ahmed Riaz, Chairman of the Probashi Kallyan Parishad, said, "As there is no rapid PCR coronavirus test machine at any airport of the Bangladeshi airport about 50,000 Dubai expatriate Bangladeshis are unable to return to work."

Ahmed Riaz alleged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed at the cabinet meeting on September 8 to set up rapid test labs at our three international airports within three to four days.

But the authorities have not complied with the Prime Minister's order, he said.

He also fear UAE National Airlines and Emirates Air and Abu Dhabi Etihad Airlines will stop their flights as there is no Rapid PCR lab at Bangladesh airports.

Riaz also added, "In October the 'Expo-2020' will be held in Dubai. The Bangladesh government has taken initiative to participate in the international trade fair and install a pavilion at a cost of Tk 22 crore."

"This effort to present Digital Bangladesh in front of the world will fail if the Rapid PCR test lab is not installed at our three international airports within seven days as per the conditions of the UAE government," Probashi Kallyan Parishad Chairman also added.























