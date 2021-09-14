41 die of C-19 in 24 hours



Ignoring health rules, students of St Francis Xavier's Girls' High School at Lakkhibazar in the capital gather outside to eat fuchka on Monday, the second day of reopening of schools across the country after closure for long 18 months due to Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 4,112 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.77 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,482,933, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 7.69 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.53 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 27,233 samples.

Among the deaths, 14 each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Among the 41 deceased, 25 were men and 16 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,383 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,589 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.64 million lives and infected more than 225.5 million people throughout the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 202.2 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





The country witnessed 41 more people deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 26,972. Some 1,953 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,532,366.Besides, 4,112 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.77 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,482,933, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 7.69 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.53 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 27,233 samples.Among the deaths, 14 each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.Among the 41 deceased, 25 were men and 16 were women.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,383 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,589 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.64 million lives and infected more than 225.5 million people throughout the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.More than 202.2 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.