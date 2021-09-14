JS to endorse ‘Speedy Supply of Power and Energy Act’

Jatiya Sangsad is set to endorse the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's move to approve a five-year extension of 'Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) (Amendment) Act, 2010'.

This will law give the government sweeping authority to bypass existing legislation while taking any steps in the energy and power sector.

This Act states that any activity which comes under its purview, or any official or employee implementing such activities cannot be subject to any legal challenge.

The law allows parties interested in power and energy projects to enter into contracts through negotiations with a 'special committee'.

"It is our necessity to continue with the Act for some more years as we want to complete some very crucial projects in power and energy sector now in a very fast mode. The regular process will eat up huge time and increase huge costso we need to bypass it to ensure reliability and efficiency here," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The government first enacted the act in October 2010 and it was extended twice. Under the special law, the government has already approved and implemented a series of power and energy projects, including the high cost rental and quick rental projects, a couple of dozen oil-fired power plants,

allowed Russian gas giant Gazprom a license to drill 10 onshore gas wells and awarded contracts for three major gas transmission pipeline projects.

"If we did not enact the law we couldn't get comfort at the present situation in power production. This law supports us to increase power production from 9000 MW to 24,000 MW daily. We are taking all these projects through ensuring transparency," the State Minister said.

Under the law, all types of power and energy projects, including the import of natural gas, coal, LNG and petroleum products, as well as the extraction of mineral resources can be implemented quickly -- without the usual tendering process.

Electricity generation, transmission and distribution projects are also covered under the act.

Meanwhile, the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, left wing political parties, Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and local experts and academics repeatedly urged the government to scrap the law as the country is now in comfort area in terms of power production and stop corruption in energy and power sector.

"Our demand is to ensure a transparent, pragmatic and pro-people power and energy policy for ensuring the country's energy security through full utilisation of domestic resources but the government ignored our voice," Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB)'s Energy expert Dr. M Shamsul Alam said.

The State Minister said awarding contracts of another dozen oil-fired power plants under the special law were in pipeline.

"I think the country's existing power and energy situation does not permit further extension of the special law," said Professor M. Tamim, former adviser to a caretaker government told the Daily Observer.

"Currently the country has stable power and energy supplies, compared to the past," he said.

Professor Anu Muhammad said it is an indemnity to the policymakers and officials and employees to get rid of punishment. It proves that corruption is going on and to protect the corrupt people the government is giving extension to this law time and again."

Meanwhile, on September 7, the cabinet cleared a proposal for the extension of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 for another five years till 2026.

The approval came from the virtual cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

"Since the tenure of the existing law is going to expire in 2021, the proposed law was extended by another five years till 2026," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.







