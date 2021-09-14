Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

321 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

A total of 321 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday.
Of them, 246 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 75 outside the capital, a release of the Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.
A total of 1,271 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country
Among them, 1,080
patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 148 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 14,221 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 12,896 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) have confirmed 54 deaths due to dengue fever till now, said the DGHS.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Environment threats ‘greatest challenge to human rights’: UN
Britain’s top medics recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get C-19 vaccine
UN seeks $600m to avert Afghan humanitarian crisis
Rapid PCR corona test machines  at airports demanded
Return to UAE delayed as airports lack RTPCR test facilities
41 die of C-19 in 24 hours
JS to endorse ‘Speedy Supply of Power and Energy Act’
321 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft