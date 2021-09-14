321 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

A total of 321 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday.

Of them, 246 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 75 outside the capital, a release of the Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.

A total of 1,271 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country

Among them, 1,080

patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 148 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.

A total of 14,221 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 12,896 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) have confirmed 54 deaths due to dengue fever till now, said the DGHS. -BSS











