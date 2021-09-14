LPG operators for re-fixing price of 12kg cylinder

LPG operators at a public hearing on Monday demanded the price of 12-kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,381 while it is selling at Tk 1,100.

Asking for the enhanced price, LPG Operators of Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) urged the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to review the price fixing formula and accommodate all costs in re-fixing the LPG price.

In a public hearing at BIAM Auditorium in the city on Monday, LOAB made the plea to the energy regulatory body.

However, consumer's right groups have asked the energy regulator to cautiously deal with the matter relating to re-fixing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to avert litigation while the operators have insisted for raising the price further to cover losses in their business.

Full panel of the Commission (BERC), presided over the Commission Chairman Abdul Jalil conducted the hearing, however, both the sides placed their respective arguments.

Taking part in the discussion, adviser of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Prof Shamsul Alam alleged many of the LPG price related information, provided by the operators, lacks accuracy.

He said documents show the shipping charge per metric tons of LPG is US$69 while the LPG operators are demanding $126 while such charge is about $20 in neighbouring India.

"If a retailer can sell 12-kg LPG at Tk 1,100, how could they argue for a price of Tk 1,380?" He raised the question.

He also said public hearing on re-fixing the price of LPG should not be held as there is no scope to entertain the appeal of the LPG operators as the appeal was made beyond the BERC provision.

Head of Marketing of the Bashundhara LPG Jakaria Jalal said there are so many anomalies in the price calculations as many cost were not considered by the BERC while fixing the price.

He said distributors' cost is calculated at Tk 24 per 12-kg LPG while it is Tk 50 for public sector LPG which is a clear discrimination.

LPG Auto Gas Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association demanded monthly fixing of the price once a year instead of a monthly basis.

Hasin Parvez, General Secretary of the organization, demanded a commission of Tk 8 per liter for the owners of Autogas stations and said the government should encourage this environmentally friendly fuel in every possible way.







