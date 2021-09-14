No public exams before SSC



This new curriculum will be implemented completely in 2025, the Education Minister said on Monday.

As per the new curriculum will have no distinction between science, arts and business studies streams in classes IX and X, Dipu Moni said this at a press conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted the concept on Monday morning. Later, at a news briefing at the secretariat, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced it.

According to the draft outline, there will be no public examinations before the SSC exams. The government has decided to scrap Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations from 2023.

"We haven't talked about public exams in class eight and primary level. There won't be any exams up to

class III and every class will have completion exams. Public exams are not required for certificates. PEC is still a class completion exam while JSC is public exam," she said.

There will be evaluation in every class at the year-end. We talked about public exams in classes X, XI and XII. The HSC results will be based on grades of classes XI and XII."

The government has also decided to scrap subject-based group division at class nine and ten.

Dipu Moni said subject-based group divisions like Humanities, Science and Commerce will be withdrawn and an integrated curriculum will be followed at classes nine and ten. The group division, thereby, will be applied from class 11 and 12.

According to the draft outline, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held on the curriculum of class 10 only.

At the same time, changes have been brought to the evaluation system of HSC exams. The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be prepared evaluating the final exams of class 11 and class 12.

Two public examinations will be held each in class 11 and 12. The examinations will be held at the end of each year.

According to the draft outline, the major changes in the education system from pre-primary to higher secondary level will be started experimentally next year.

It will be implemented for all from 2023. The new curriculum for primary and secondary education will be fully implemented in 2025.

With a view to making the education programmes time-befitting, the government is going to bring major changes in the education system, she said.

The minister at the briefing said they made the curriculum in such a way that will allow most of the learning done at classrooms.

"The students will be able to spend time on their own after classes. The scope of sports and other activities has decreased, but it won't happen again. Students must qualify with a combination of knowledge, skills, values and attitudes," she said.





