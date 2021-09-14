Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

3-day Executive Committee meeting of BNP starts today

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The three-day BNP Executive Committee Meeting (14 to 16 September) is going to start from today.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's press wing, told the Daily Observer, "A series of separate meetings of BNP central leaders will be held. BNP Acting Chairman will virtually preside over the meeting."
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and members of the National Standing Committee will be present at the meetings.
These meetings will be held every day at 3:30 pm at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Dhaka's Gulshan.
The meeting will be held with the participation of the BNP Vice Chairman of the National Executive Committee and the members of the Advisory Council of the Chairperson.
A meeting of Senior Joint Secretaries General, Joint Secretaries General, OrganizingSecretaries, Secretaries and co-editors of the National Executive Committee will be held on Wednesday
The last meeting will be held on Thursday with the participation of the central leaders of BNP and its front organizations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family members of late freedom fighter Azgar Ali stage a sit-in in front of National Press Club
3-day Executive Committee meeting of BNP starts today
Death reference of 6 convicts reaches HC
HC asks govt to ensure patients emergency medical services
Body of day-old baby recovered in city
20 years on, war on terror grinds along with no end in sight
Wife of Constable found dead in Manikganj
Guardians not prepared to send  English medium students schools


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft