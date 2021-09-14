3-day Executive Committee meeting of BNP starts today

The three-day BNP Executive Committee Meeting (14 to 16 September) is going to start from today.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's press wing, told the Daily Observer, "A series of separate meetings of BNP central leaders will be held. BNP Acting Chairman will virtually preside over the meeting."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and members of the National Standing Committee will be present at the meetings.

These meetings will be held every day at 3:30 pm at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Dhaka's Gulshan.

The meeting will be held with the participation of the BNP Vice Chairman of the National Executive Committee and the members of the Advisory Council of the Chairperson.

A meeting of Senior Joint Secretaries General, Joint Secretaries General, OrganizingSecretaries, Secretaries and co-editors of the National Executive Committee will be held on Wednesday

The last meeting will be held on Thursday with the participation of the central leaders of BNP and its front organizations.



