Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RAB man killed by stray bullet from own weapon

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

A Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) member was killed by a bullet from his own weapon while on duty at the Rab headquarters around 2:30pm on Monday.  
The deceased was Shubho Malla, 25, a constable working under the elite force.
Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Rab's Law and Media Wing, told the media, "Shuvo Malla was alone at the time of the incident. After investigation, it will be known whether he was shot accidentally or committed suicide."
Soon after the incident, Shubho Malla was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 5:15pm.
Shuvo Malla was a police constable. Around three months ago, he joined the administrative branch at the Rab headquarters.
Shuvo was the son of Kallu Malla of Jaipur Purbo Joar village in Jorarganj upazila of Chattogram.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Events
RAB man killed by stray bullet from own weapon
HC to order on Sept 19
West ponders aid for Afghanistan; Russia, China, Pakistan to provide relief
Mufti Ragib, his brother put on 7-day remand
BD invited to pre-COP confce in Italy
Corona situation now under control: Health Minister
Child tortured by stepmother dies at DMCH


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft