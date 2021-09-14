RAB man killed by stray bullet from own weapon

A Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) member was killed by a bullet from his own weapon while on duty at the Rab headquarters around 2:30pm on Monday.

The deceased was Shubho Malla, 25, a constable working under the elite force.

Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Rab's Law and Media Wing, told the media, "Shuvo Malla was alone at the time of the incident. After investigation, it will be known whether he was shot accidentally or committed suicide."

Soon after the incident, Shubho Malla was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 5:15pm.

Shuvo Malla was a police constable. Around three months ago, he joined the administrative branch at the Rab headquarters.

Shuvo was the son of Kallu Malla of Jaipur Purbo Joar village in Jorarganj upazila of Chattogram.








