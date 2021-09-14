Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eavesdropping

HC to order on Sept 19

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday set September 19 to deliver its order on a writ petition that sought its directive to probe incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State and Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib stood for the BTRC.
Earlier, the State on August 16 and August 31 took time twice during the hearing mentioning that the Attorney General would place argument during the hearing.
Accepting the State plea, the HC deferred the hearing till September 12 and hearing on the writ petition was held on Monday.
On August 10, ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the HC, saying that eavesdropping incidents are against the right to privacy of a citizen granted in Article 43 of the country's Constitution.
Secretaries of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communications, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission have been made respondents to the petition. The writ petition said that numerous incidents of eavesdropping from 2013 to 2021 had been published in the newspapers and in the social media.
"The BTRC failed to ensure citizens' privacy when using communication tools although it is a fundamental right of the citizens. According to the newspapers report, the BTRC has not been carrying out its constitutional duties. It is failing to take any necessary actions or preventive measures against the eavesdropping," the writ petition said.
The 10 lawyers who filed the writ petition are Mustafizur Rahman, Rezowana Ferdous, Uttam Kumar Banik, Shah Navila Kashfi, Farhad Ahmed Siddiky, Mohammad Noab Ali, Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, GM Muzahidur Rahman (Munna), Imrul Kayes and Eakramul Kabir.
Earlier, on June 22, a legal notice was sent to the respondents in this regard, mentioning that if the notice recipients do not take appropriate steps within seven days, appropriate legal action will be taken with the HC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Events
RAB man killed by stray bullet from own weapon
HC to order on Sept 19
West ponders aid for Afghanistan; Russia, China, Pakistan to provide relief
Mufti Ragib, his brother put on 7-day remand
BD invited to pre-COP confce in Italy
Corona situation now under control: Health Minister
Child tortured by stepmother dies at DMCH


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft