HC to order on Sept 19

The High Court (HC) on Monday set September 19 to deliver its order on a writ petition that sought its directive to probe incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman fixed the date after concluding hearing on the writ petition.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State and Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib stood for the BTRC.

Earlier, the State on August 16 and August 31 took time twice during the hearing mentioning that the Attorney General would place argument during the hearing.

Accepting the State plea, the HC deferred the hearing till September 12 and hearing on the writ petition was held on Monday.

On August 10, ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the HC, saying that eavesdropping incidents are against the right to privacy of a citizen granted in Article 43 of the country's Constitution.

Secretaries of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communications, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission have been made respondents to the petition. The writ petition said that numerous incidents of eavesdropping from 2013 to 2021 had been published in the newspapers and in the social media.

"The BTRC failed to ensure citizens' privacy when using communication tools although it is a fundamental right of the citizens. According to the newspapers report, the BTRC has not been carrying out its constitutional duties. It is failing to take any necessary actions or preventive measures against the eavesdropping," the writ petition said.

The 10 lawyers who filed the writ petition are Mustafizur Rahman, Rezowana Ferdous, Uttam Kumar Banik, Shah Navila Kashfi, Farhad Ahmed Siddiky, Mohammad Noab Ali, Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, GM Muzahidur Rahman (Munna), Imrul Kayes and Eakramul Kabir.

Earlier, on June 22, a legal notice was sent to the respondents in this regard, mentioning that if the notice recipients do not take appropriate steps within seven days, appropriate legal action will be taken with the HC.







