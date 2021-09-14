Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
Home Back Page

West ponders aid for Afghanistan; Russia, China, Pakistan to provide relief

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13: As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, Russia, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance.
Russia is planning to send food and medicine to Afghanistan soon as humanitarian aid, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday. Foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay last week after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a US bounty on their head.
The economy in the war-torn country is in crisis and a humanitarian crisis is looming, experts say. Yet the United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the Taliban with funds until the Islamist militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women.
The country's roughly $10 billion in foreign assets, held overseas, are also frozen. "The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban administration," Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan, told the U.N. Security Council this week.
"The inevitable effect, however, will be a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan, and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations."
Another possible effect could be to drive Afghanistan closer to its neighbours and close allies Pakistan and China, who have already sent planeloads of supplies to Afghanistan. They have also signalled they are open to ramped-up engagement.
China announced last week it would send $31 million worth of food and health supplies to Afghanistan, among the first foreign aid pledges since the Taliban took power last month.     -REUTERS


