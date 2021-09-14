Mufti Ragib, his brother put on 7-day remand

Pirojpur, Sept 13: A Pirojpur court on Monday placed Ahsan Group Chairman Mufti Ragib Ahsan and three of his brothers on seven-day remand each in a case filed for embezzling Tk 17,000 crore.

Md Mohiuddin Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate passed the order after Sub-Inspector Monirul Islam, investigating officer of the case, produced them before the court with seven-day remand prayer for each of the arrested persons.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan, 41, and one his brother Md Abul Basher Khan, 37, from the Topkhana Purana Palton area in the capital at night on September 9 on charges of embezzling Tk17,000 crore. Police arrested Mawlana Mahmudul Hasan and Md Khairul Basher from Kholishakhali Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district the same day.

Ragib collected money from customers in various ways with a promise to run the company according to Islamic Sharia. Later, he formed 17 organisations under Ehsan Group. Of those, 16 business organisations of the Ehsan group have already been shut down.

