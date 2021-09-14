Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 17,000 Crore Embezzlement

Mufti Ragib, his brother put on 7-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

Pirojpur, Sept 13: A Pirojpur court on Monday placed Ahsan Group Chairman Mufti Ragib Ahsan and three of his brothers on seven-day remand each in a case filed for embezzling Tk 17,000 crore.
Md Mohiuddin Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate passed the order after Sub-Inspector Monirul Islam, investigating officer of the case, produced them before the court with seven-day remand prayer for each of the arrested persons.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan, 41, and one his brother Md Abul Basher Khan, 37, from the Topkhana Purana Palton area in the capital at night on September 9 on charges of embezzling Tk17,000 crore. Police arrested Mawlana Mahmudul Hasan and Md Khairul Basher from Kholishakhali Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district the same day.
Ragib collected money from customers in various ways with a promise to run the company according to Islamic Sharia. Later, he formed 17 organisations under Ehsan Group. Of those, 16 business organisations of the Ehsan group have already been shut down.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Events
RAB man killed by stray bullet from own weapon
HC to order on Sept 19
West ponders aid for Afghanistan; Russia, China, Pakistan to provide relief
Mufti Ragib, his brother put on 7-day remand
BD invited to pre-COP confce in Italy
Corona situation now under control: Health Minister
Child tortured by stepmother dies at DMCH


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft