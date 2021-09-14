Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
BD invited to pre-COP confce in Italy

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

The Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata called on Md Shahab Uddin, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the conference room of the ministry.  During the meeting, the Italian ambassador invited the environment minister to attend the pre-COP conference in October.
Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environment) Md Moniruzzaman  and Joint Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik were present.
Environment Minister Shahab Uddin told the Italian Ambassador that Bangladesh is playing a significant role in the international arena on climate change as the President of the Climate Vulnerability Forum and Vulnerable-20.  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan for overall prosperity.  He hoped that world leaders would reach a consensus on other issues of the Paris Climate Agreement, including ensuring 100 billion pledged annually by rich countries to poorer countries at risk of climate change.  The Minister also sought Italy's cooperation in the areas related to climate change.
Inviting the Environment Minister to the 'Youth 4 Climate' event to be held in Italy, the Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh said that Italy and Bangladesh would work together in related activities to tackle the effects of climate change.


