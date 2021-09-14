Corona situation now under control: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said at present the coronavirus situation is under control in Bangladesh.

He made the remark while speaking at an ambulance handover ceremony at the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) on Monday.

Zahid Maleque said, "Today we can say that the situation is under control. At present, the infection rate is 7.5 percent, which was 33 per cent. Corona situation has also come under control in other countries of the world."

The Health Minister said corona can be controlled by joint efforts of all. "We had a lot of work to do during the Corona pandemic. One lab can now test 800 corona samples. At present, on an average 30,000 tests are being done daily."

The government has kept 17,000 separate beds for corona patients. It has been upgraded from 200 ICU beds to 1300 ICU beds.

The construction of one thousand bed hospital has made it possible to cope with the pressure of patients coming from all over the country. Otherwise a difficult situation would have arisen here.

Every major hospital now has a central oxygen line. At present, dengue patients are on the rise along with corona patients. "We have to arrange for a separate hospital for the treatment of dengue," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "Our education activities are ongoing now. Four thousand doctors and eight thousand nurses are waiting to be recruited. Many more technologists are waiting to be appointed."

At the beginning of his speech, Zahid Maleque thanked the Indian government for providing 109 ambulances to Bangladesh.

At the end of the discussion, the ambulances were handed over to the various hospital authorities.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, CMSD Director Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present while senior secretary of Health Service Division Prof Dr Lokman Hossain Miah presided over the function.


















