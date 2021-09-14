Child tortured by stepmother dies at DMCH

A two-and-a-half-year-old child, who had been tortured allegedly by her stepmother at Sreepur upazila in Gazipur, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday evening, after fighting for life for a month.

Mariam Akter, daughter of UAE-expatriate Mostafa Kamal, breathed her last at the DMCH around 6:30pm. She sustained injuries and had to undergo a surgery due to infections caused by the torture. Earlier on August 14, Mariam's grandfather Afaz Uddin lodged a case with Sreepur Police Station.

In the case statement, he mentioned that Mostafa's second wife Alifa Akter Ripa, 30, tortured the minor girl in order to create pressure on her husband for transferring ownership of a multi-storey building at Sreepur municipality to her.













