Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:30 AM
Another eye-catching reservoir in Kalyanpur soon: Mayor Atiqul

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Another eye-catching water reservoir like the Hatirjheel project would be built in Kalyanpur."
He has made the statement at the end of eviction drive to recover the asphalt plant land adjacent to the Gabtoli embankment on Monday.
Atiqul Islam said, "A well planned reservoir is very much needed to solve the water logging problem in the capital. The reservoir to be constructed at Kalyanpur will also have a walkway and a swimming pool."
"More than half of the 173 acres of land has been earmarked for the Kalyanpur reservoir and more than half of the 52 acres of land earmarked for asphalt plants adjacent to the Gabtali embankment," said Mayor Atiqul.
He also added, "Today about 20 bighas of land have been recovered without any hindrance. Boundary wall will be built on the recovered land as soon as possible. No notice will be issued in the name of eviction of the illegal occupants from DNCC land, they will be evicted without notice."
The DNCC Mayor said, "DNCC is working on short, medium and long term plans to reduce water logging and control pollution in the city. Canal recovery and cleaning activities will continue with the help of the people. Demarcation of the two banks of each canal will be done and proper maintenance will also be done," Atiqul Islam added.





