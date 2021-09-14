Video
Bodies of 3 students recovered from Turag, couple from Atrai

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

At least five bodies of persons who went missing while talking bath in two rivers were recovered from Turag River at Painshile Uttarpara in Gazipur Sadar upazila and River Atrai under Mohadevpur upazila of Naogaon district.
Our Gazipur Correspondent reports three female students drowned and another went missing while taking bath in the Turag River at Painshile Uttarpara in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Richi Akter, a Class IX student of Bhawal Mirzapur High School, Irin, a local madrasah student and Maya Akhter, a Class VIII student of Bhawal Mirzapur Hazi Jamir Uddin High School.
Besides, Ria Akter, a Class III student and sister of dead Richi, was missing. Fire service divers were still searching the river for her.
Fire Service sources said five students went to the river close to their home to take bath in the afternoon. At one stage, three of them drowned while another went missing. One other student managed to swim ashore.
On information, Fire Service divers from Gazipur and Tongi Fire Stations rushed to the spot and recovered the three bodies.
Our Naogaon Correspondent adds divers of Fire Service have recovered the bodies of a newly-wed couple, who went missing in the River Atrai on Sunday afternoon, from Madhuban area under Mohadevpur upazila of Naogaon district.
The deceased were identified as Parvez Hossain, 22, and his wife Akter Soma Mini, 18. Both of them hailed from Birganj Upazila of Dinajpur district.
 Quoting relatives and witnesses, Mohadevpur Police Station OC Azom Uddin said the couple went missing around 1:00pm on Sunday while taking bath in the river near Ramchandra Kheyaghat.
Being informed, a rescue team from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defense reached the spot at 5:00pm and started the search operation.
They spotted the bodies at 10:00am on Monday at Madhuban area, one kilometer away from the missing spot. The couple went to visit one of their relatives in Mohadevpur upazila, after two months of their marriage, the OC said.  The bodies were kept at the police station.


