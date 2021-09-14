HC surprised as 49 ‘false’ cases filed by Rajarbagh pir syndicate

The High Court (HC) on Sunday expressed its surprise over the filing of 49 false cases by Rajarbagh pir syndicate against a person, allegedly to grab his land in the capital.

"Just look at the works of this pir saheb. How a pir syndicate is torturing and harassing ordinary people in the name of religion! When only one case can ruin the whole life of a person, they have filed many cases against one person! This is a serious matter," the HC said.

A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made these remark while hearing a writ petition filed by Md Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, the victim of the fake 49 cases, seeking necessary orders.

The court adjourned the hearing for a week, saying it would look into the matter seriously.

Lawyer Emdadul Haque Basir argued for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, a Shantinagar resident in Dhaka, filed the writ petition on June 7 this year, challenging the 49 alleged fake cases and sought compensation.

Following his writ petition on June 14, the HC bench asked the police stations and the courts of judicial magistrates to take a photocopy of national identity cards (NID) from the complainant while filing any case against

anybody.

