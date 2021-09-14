Dipu Moni opens Universal College BD campus

The state-of-the-art campus of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, had been officially inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Dips Moni, MP as the chief guest on Sunday.

UCB is the only Education Ministry approved international education provider in Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MPand Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP, joined the event as the special guest and the guest of honour respectively.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer, UCB Group CEO Dr. Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, UCB Academic Affairs Dean Prof. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed and UCB Marketing Head Amid Hossain Chowdhury spoke on the opening ceremony.

STS Group is the same enterprise that has brought to Bangladesh the best of school education with ISD and DPS STS Schools, the best of healthcare with Evercare Group of Hospitals, and now the best of international education with Universal College Bangladesh.

"We are very thankful to Dr. Dipu Moni for her forethought and vision in helping transform the education landscape of Bangladesh. Universal College Bangladesh is bringing to the doorsteps of Bangladeshi students affordable, world-class international education, thereby not only expanding future possibilities for domestic students, but also saving the nation's foreign exchange outflow significantly," said Bob Kundanmal, Chairman, Universal College Bangladesh. "On completion of their programs at UCB, students get 100% guaranteed entry into Monash University Australia and Malaysia," said Zarif Munir, Director, Universal College Bangladesh.

Situated at Gulshan Avenue (SA Tower,1 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212) in the heart of Dhaka City, Universal College Bangladesh campus has been designed by one of the world's leading education design consulting firms and is amongst the most modern campuses that the subcontinent has to offer. At the same time, the state-of-the-art UCB campus engenders Bangladeshi cultural paradigms significantly, one example being the counselling pods at UCB, which are designed similar to rickshaws.



