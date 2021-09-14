Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:29 AM
City News

Reopening: Flooding robs of Kurigram students’ enthusiasm

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

KURIGRAM, Sept 13: Although school and college students across the country returned to their classes on Sunday after a long closure for Covid, the students of many primary, secondary schools and madrasas in Kurigram district are missing out the joy as they are bearing brunt of flooding.
Some 200 schools and madrasas have been damaged by the recent floods in the district while seven schools that were washed away in Roumari, Nageshwari and Ulipur upazilas could not be reconstructed yet, officials said.
They said the furniture of many schools were damaged due to prolonged closure and flooding while the roads connecting many schools are in very bad shape.
During a recent visit to Sardob Government Primary School along the Dharla River in Sadar upazila, the UNB correspondent found its ground fully under floodwater.
Still, two students came to their school to submit their assignments wading through waist-deep water.
Expressing his fear over the poor presence of students, Atul Chandra Roy, headmaster of Sardob Government Primary School, said, "Water is everywhere around the school. The roads connecting the school got damaged."
Matiar Rahman, a guardian of the school, said, "The road became unfit for movement as a number of big holes have developed on it, and it is just impossible for students to use this road."
More worrying is that seven schools have recently gone into the gorge of the river due to its bank erosion.
Bandula Kura Government Primary School in Ulipur upazila, Akbar Ali primary government school in Nageshwari upazila, Gatiasham Bagurapra Government Primary School in Razarhat upazila are among those.
Meanwhile, Faluarchar Char Government Primary School and Ghughumari Government Primary School in Roumari upazila had been shifted last year due to erosion by the river.
Now the furniture and valuables of the schools are getting damaged for lack of maintenance as those have been kept under the open sky.
Abdul Gafur, headmaster of Choto Kalua Government Primary School in Sadar upazila, said, "His school building stands threatened by erosion. Although the school reopened on Sunday, the presence of students was very thin."     -UNB


