Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:29 AM
Lukaku fills Chelsea's striker void

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

LONDON, SEPT 13: Romelu Lukaku has fulfilled his dream of starring as Chelsea's number nine -- now the Belgium striker plans to fire his boyhood club's bid to retain the Champions League.
Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time on Saturday as his double inspired Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa.
After scoring in his first match after returning to Chelsea in their win at Arsenal in August, Lukaku made it three goals from three appearances with a pair of predatory strikes.
Lukaku, who previously played for the Blues from 2011 to 2014, is back with Chelsea following his club record £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter Milan in the close season.
The 28-year-old's maiden goals at the Bridge came in his 15th appearance at the west London stadium that served as his field of dreams when he was a star-struck child in Belgium.
Lukaku grew up idolising Didier Drogba and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink when they starred in Chelsea's attack, so it was especially frustrating that he never scored for the club in his first spell.
That pent-up emotion poured out when he jubilantly celebrated his goals against Villa.
"It's my dream since I was 11. I've worked hard for this moment," Lukaku said.
"I was up and down at the start of my career but I've found a certain consistency in the last three years. With experience and hard work. I just keep on working."
When Lukaku left Chelsea to join Everton in search of regular first-team action, he was a raw youngster with much to prove.
He has returned firmly established as one of the world's elite strikers after maturing both on and off the pitch during his time at Inter.    -AFP


