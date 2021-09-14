Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:29 AM
Home Sports

Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

3LEEDS, SEPT 13: Virgil van Dijk offered his support to Liverpool's teenage star Harvey Elliott after the 18-year-old midfielder suffered a dislocated left ankle that overshadowed an impressive 3-0 for the Reds at Leeds on Sunday.
Leeds midfielder Pascal Struijk was sent-off for a challenge from behind on Elliott midway through the second-half.
By that point Liverpool were already comfortably ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal and Fabinho's 50th minute strike.
Sadio Mane rounded off the scoring in stoppage time as Liverpool joined Manchester United and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table on 10 points from four games.
However, the loss of Elliott cast a dark cloud over a positive performance for Jurgen Klopp.
Elliott, who made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Fulham, had broken into the Reds side with impressive early season displays against Burnley and Chelsea.
Van Dijk's own long-term injury derailed Liverpool's title defence last season when he suffered cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.
However, the Dutch captain has returned close to his best so far this season and said Elliott will count on the same support.
"All our thoughts and prayers are going to Harvey. Hopefully he recovers quickly and as good as possible from it," said Van Dijk.
"The good thing is I've experienced it with all the players, the staff, everyone around Liverpool, the fans, that they had my back in the difficult times too. I'm 100 percent sure we're all going to be there for him."
The incident took place right in front of the Liverpool bench and Klopp was involved in an angry exchange of words with Leeds fans, who had initially been angered that the game was stopped.
However, Elliott was able to applaud the Leeds support as he was carried from the field as they gave the England under-18 international a rousing reception.
"Thank you for the messages guys!" Elliott posted on Instagram from an ambulance taking him to hospital. "Road to recovery."    -AFP


