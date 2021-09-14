New-season to begin with Independence Cup

The new season of local football will begin with a colourful and bigger arrangement of the Independence Cup as said BFF senior vice-president and BFF Professional League Management Committee chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy on Monday.

This former star national footballer said that they were working to begin the new season in the current year, probably in December. For that, the authority of local football is going to bring some changes to the stipulated schedule of the season.

While the football seasons usually begin with the Federation Cup, this season will see the Independence Cup as the season opener.

In a press conference on the day at the BFF House at Arambagh, Mr Murshedy said, "We want to have a bigger and colourful arrangement of the Independence Cup in the coming season in celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence."

"Not only the teams from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but also a few other selected teams will be able to play the event. The Federation Cup will be played followed by the Independence Cup."

The decision regarding this will be taken in an executive committee meeting of the Federation on the 16th of September.









