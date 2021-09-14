Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New-season to begin with Independence Cup

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Sports Reporter

The new season of local football will begin with a colourful and bigger arrangement of the Independence Cup as said BFF senior vice-president and BFF Professional League Management Committee chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy on Monday.  
This former star national footballer said that they were working to begin the new season in the current year, probably in December. For that, the authority of local football is going to bring some changes to the stipulated schedule of the season.
While the football seasons usually begin with the Federation Cup, this season will see the Independence Cup as the season opener.
In a press conference on the day at the BFF House at Arambagh, Mr Murshedy said, "We want to have a bigger and colourful arrangement of the Independence Cup in the coming season in celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence."
"Not only the teams from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but also a few other selected teams will be able to play the event. The Federation Cup will be played followed by the Independence Cup."
The decision regarding this will be taken in an executive committee meeting of the Federation on the 16th of September.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema hat-trick gives Madrid winning return to Bernabeu
Lukaku fills Chelsea's striker void
Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds
Busquets shocked by Messi exit as Barcelona get set for Bayern
Medvedev dismisses Djokovic, hecklers for first Slam title
Rafael Nadal drops out of top five
New-season to begin with Independence Cup
Ramiz as PCB chief appoints Aussie batting coach


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft