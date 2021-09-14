Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:28 AM
BFSF U14 Academy Cup likely in November

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Sports Reporter

The third edition of BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup football, backed by Bashundhara Kings, is likely to be held in November this year as confirmed by BFSF general secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer on Monday.
A total of 12 teams will be able to play this well-known football event and a team registration process is going on from 13 September and will continue till 20 September.  
Mr Shahadat said, "Like the previous times, a total of 12 academy teams will get a chance to play the event. We will pick eight teams from eight divisions of the country while the tournament committee will pick four teams."
"Player selection will begin after the team selection process ends. We will visit each of the academies and select players individually. That way we will be able to confirm age and credibility. We are hopeful of arranging the vent by the end of November this year," said the BFSF general secretary.
The academy cup is the first successful initiative of connecting the local football academies through one event. It is yearly arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League.
The organiser said that they are arranging the academy cup intending to hunt football talents and help enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams.


