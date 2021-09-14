Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ganguly defends players' England Test boycott

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly.

India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly.

NEW DELHI, SEPT 13: India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly has insisted his country's players must not be blamed for the cancelled Test against England ahead of flying to London this month to try to arrange a new match.
India were leading the series 2-1 before the final Test was called off just two hours before it was supposed to start, because of fears in the India camp over a coronavirus outbreak.
"The players refused to play but you can't blame them," the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told Kolkata daily The Telegraph.
"They feared they must have contracted the disease and were dead scared. It's not easy staying in a bubble. Of course, you have to respect their feelings."
Ganguly, who said he will fly to London on September 22, also acknowledged the financial hit suffered by the English board.
"They have incurred a lot of losses and it's not going to be easy on the England and Wales Cricket Board," he said.
"Let things settle down a bit, then we can discuss and decide. Whenever it's held next year, it should be a one-off match since it cannot be a continuation of the series anymore."
Reports say India have offered to stage the match next year when they visit England for one-day and Twenty20 games.
The Covid-19 crisis in the India camp erupted after head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff contracted the virus and were isolated.
Concerns spread among the team because India captain Virat Kohli and other players had attended the launch of Shastri's new book ahead of the Oval Test.
But Ganguly said Shastri should not be singled out either.
"How long can you stay confined to your hotel rooms? Can you stay locked at your home day in and day out?" he said.
"You can't be restricted to a life where you go from the hotel to the ground and return to the hotel. This is humanly not possible."
Ganguly also dismissed talk that the match had been cancelled to protect the Indian Premier League, which resumes in the United Arab Emirates on September 19. The BCCI "will never be an irresponsible board," said Ganguly.
Several former players, including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, linked the match cancellation to the short time between the Test and the IPL.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema hat-trick gives Madrid winning return to Bernabeu
Lukaku fills Chelsea's striker void
Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds
Busquets shocked by Messi exit as Barcelona get set for Bayern
Medvedev dismisses Djokovic, hecklers for first Slam title
Rafael Nadal drops out of top five
New-season to begin with Independence Cup
Ramiz as PCB chief appoints Aussie batting coach


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft