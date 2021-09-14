Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib in UAE to play IPL, Mustafiz possible today

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Sports Reporter

Shakib in UAE to play IPL, Mustafiz possible today

Shakib in UAE to play IPL, Mustafiz possible today

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan left the country on Monday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday night.
An Emirates flight at 1:40pm (BST) carried Shakib while Mustafizur Rahman, the other Bangladesh player taking in this year IPL for Rajasthan Royals, had to delay his journey due to visa complicacy. Both of the players were scheduled to fly together.
The Fizz is yet to be sure when he would fly. "I still don't know when I can fly. Nothing is yet to be finalized," Mustafizur told journalists on Monday.
A BCB source however, informed that if the complicacy comes to end, Mustafiz will fly tonight.
The IPL was stopped on May 4 in the midway through the tournament due to Covid-19 surge in India. The tournament authority then decided to hold the remaining part of the IPL in the UAE and it is scheduled to begin on September 19 and the final will be held on October 15.
Shakib was not up to the mark in terms of performance so far in the ongoing IPL. He scored just 38 runs and took two wickets in three matches while Mustafiz had been impressive with eight wickets in seven matches having a attractive run rate of 8.29 per over.
Shakib's KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 while Mustafiz's RR will face Punjab Kings on the following day.
KKRs are at seven on the point table with two wins against five defeats while RRs holding 5th place by virtue of three wins. Delhi Challengers are the table toppers winning six of their seven appearances. So, KKRs and RRs have to display outstanding cricket in rest seven matches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema hat-trick gives Madrid winning return to Bernabeu
Lukaku fills Chelsea's striker void
Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds
Busquets shocked by Messi exit as Barcelona get set for Bayern
Medvedev dismisses Djokovic, hecklers for first Slam title
Rafael Nadal drops out of top five
New-season to begin with Independence Cup
Ramiz as PCB chief appoints Aussie batting coach


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft