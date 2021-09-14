

Shakib in UAE to play IPL, Mustafiz possible today

An Emirates flight at 1:40pm (BST) carried Shakib while Mustafizur Rahman, the other Bangladesh player taking in this year IPL for Rajasthan Royals, had to delay his journey due to visa complicacy. Both of the players were scheduled to fly together.

The Fizz is yet to be sure when he would fly. "I still don't know when I can fly. Nothing is yet to be finalized," Mustafizur told journalists on Monday.

A BCB source however, informed that if the complicacy comes to end, Mustafiz will fly tonight.

The IPL was stopped on May 4 in the midway through the tournament due to Covid-19 surge in India. The tournament authority then decided to hold the remaining part of the IPL in the UAE and it is scheduled to begin on September 19 and the final will be held on October 15.

Shakib was not up to the mark in terms of performance so far in the ongoing IPL. He scored just 38 runs and took two wickets in three matches while Mustafiz had been impressive with eight wickets in seven matches having a attractive run rate of 8.29 per over.

Shakib's KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 while Mustafiz's RR will face Punjab Kings on the following day.

KKRs are at seven on the point table with two wins against five defeats while RRs holding 5th place by virtue of three wins. Delhi Challengers are the table toppers winning six of their seven appearances. So, KKRs and RRs have to display outstanding cricket in rest seven matches.





