Dear Sir

The work of another elevated expressway, which will facilitate vehicles' quick entry and exit to and from the capital, is likely to start next month. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week gave the go-ahead to the draft loan agreement for the project called Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway.



Once built, the 24-kilometre expressway will connect Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport with Abdullahpur, Ashulia, Baipail and Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway. Vehicles will have to pay toll. It will allow people from 30 districts to enter and exit the capital quickly and easily. It is also expected to boost the country's gross domestic product by 0.21 per cent. Once both elevated expressway is operational, people from the country's northern regions will be able to avoid the capital's perennial traffic jam as they will go from one side of the city to another without having to travel on the existing city streets. Trucks and Lorries, which are now barred from entering the city during the day to curb traffic jams, will also use them.



The physical work, however, could not begin as the Chinese authorities delayed in approving the loan. Now, the project authorities want to complete the work within four years. We expect that the work will be started in time and will also be finished within projected time.

Ali Ahammad

Over email