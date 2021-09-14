

Did Rabindranath date Muskan?



There are two ways of looking at this web production - one from a commercial perspective and the other form a cinematic viewpoint. Honestly speaking, the work scores high in both counts. From a commercial angle, it's a winner because the name carries all the intrigue that one may look for in a movie.



One cannot say the film is perfect because since it's a work of fiction, there is a certain dose of suspension of disbelief. Without it, cinema won't manage to sustain the thrill factor. And yes, it's a suspense flick, or rather, a desi production with a semi Gothic flavour.



Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asheni (REKKA from now on), can be termed a revolution of sorts in OTT filmmaking as it deviates from the usual format of film titles. Admit it, just the name of the film is enough to trigger curiosity. In that line this article has been titled�.if you haven't guess already.



Firstly, let's look at the commercial aspect of it. To make money (and stand out), be eccentric:

Traditionalists will scoff at the name saying it's just a stunt. Whether we like it or not, the current world is all about marketing gimmicks. The better (read distinct) your approach, the higher the chance of getting attention.



For this movie, the name actually has no direct link with the plot. That's all I am going to tell you because, otherwise, the suspense will be lost. Bertrand Russell, the English philosopher once said: do not fear to be eccentric; every idea accepted today was once considered eccentric.



Therefore, the title may appear odd but this will spark a trend of many peculiar titles to come. Who knows, we may have titles like: Ei toilet ekeujaena (No one goes to this toilet), Shobujbhor e sonalimrittu (Golden death on a green dawn) or even Khabarbhalo, daam ektu beshi (food is excellent but the price is a little high).

I am sure you got the point!



REKKA hits the bulls eye with the name. The viewer is a bit perplexed as to what to expect and that's certainly the pull factor. A mouth-watering plot:

If you are a book reader and are on the wrong side of the forties, you may just get a hint of the plot once the film begins. Sadly, that will certainly take away some of the excitement. As an avid reader, I had the chance to be thrilled by the Bengali account of an air crash on the Andes in 1972 in which surviving passengers had to resort to extreme measures to survive. The start of REKKA is that air crash with a Bengali girl among the living. I won't go any further because spoiling your fun is not the motive here.



The plot has certain twists, which try to give some red herrings to the viewer. Like I said earlier, Robi Thakur has no place in it other than his songs that are used to name each part of the series. A dash of horror, Gothic chills topped up with the excitement of a heist film - REKKA is the perfect entertainment on a rainy night. Or any other time, so to speak.



The mystique of Muskan:



Muskan Zuberi, played by the luscious Azmeri Haque Badhon, is the main attraction of the work. She is the protagonist, the femme fatale or the elusive woman, always staying one step ahead of everyone else. In a small town, there is a restaurant run by Muskan and people come from far away to eat here. She is a chef plus a seductress extraordinaire.



The local police boss, the MP and even the OC of the local police station are under her spell. How this came to be is never divulged, keeping the audience guessing. Did she offer them any intimate favours? All throughout the movie, there is a latent sexual magnetism of Muskan, suggesting a lot but without specifying anything. This provocative sensuous undertone blends with the overpowering Gothic flavour, creating a spooky atmosphere.



REKKA is actually about Muskan, or better still, creating a mystique surrounding her; all the other actors, Anjan Dutt included, become peripheral. An enigma, she anticipates the move of the law, has a perfect plan to deal with it while creating a web of enchantment. You will fall in love with her husky voice, her coquettish glances and certainly her physical attributes. Those who watched Silence of the Lambs will understand what I am talking about! Ok, that's it, I won't spoil it for you.



REKKA paves the way:

The movie has given Badhon a character she would love to reprise. Muskan eludes everyone but there is a hint that she will come back. One point, REKKA will become a template for daring film plots, encompassing the macabre dimensions of the human mind. Let's just say, we have stepped into a new territory and will soon face an onslaught of zany productions.



As for Rabindranath, he is possibly wondering up there how his name is being getting innovative applications. I won't be surprised if REKKA is used as a name for a restaurant in Bangladesh. Will it have Muskan? Well, that I cannot say, but Azmeri Haque Badhon has truly found her role. Luscious, deadly and unforgettable. By the way, Robi Thakur never dated her! Whose loss is it? I leave that to you to decide�..

Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and a keen social observer







