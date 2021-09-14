Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:27 AM
Home Countryside

93pc corona patients cured in Khulna Div

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 13: During the downward trend in the daily number of coronavirus infection everyday, the recovery rate also rises, and currently it stands at 92.97 per cent in Khulna  Division.
"A total of 1,03,076 corona patients, out of total 1,10,870, recovered till 8am on Monday at the recovery rate of 92.97 per cent,"  Divisional Director (Health) in Khulna Division Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader said.  
Among the recovered patients, 25,666  are in Khulna, 20,249 in Jashore, 16,993 in Kushtia, 8,358 in Jhenidah, 6,866 in Bagerhat, 6,386  in Chuadanga, 6,243 in Satkhira, 4,553 in Narail, 4,372 in Meherpur, and 3,390 in Magura districts.
Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Ferdoushi Akter informed that 538  more infected patients recovered in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total number to 1,03,076 in all ten districts of the  division.
Health officials said the total number of infected patients  climbed to 1,10,870 as 130 new people were reported positive after testing 980 collected samples at the laboratories  in Khulna and two other PCR labs in the division.
Of the newly detected patients, 25 are in Khulna, 14  in Jashore,  37 in Kushtia, 20 in Jhenidah, 10 in Satkhira, six in Meherpur, eight in Narail, seven in Bagerhat, two in Magura and one in Chuadanga districts in the division.
Of the seven more deaths, three are in Jashore, two in Kushtia and one each in Khulna and Narail, the total number of fatalities now reached 3,086 in the division.
"The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 782 in Khulna, 751 in Kushtia, 483 in Jashore, 264 in Jhenidah, 189 in Chuadanga, 180 in Meherpur, 142 in Bagerhat, 117 in Narail, 90  in Magura and 88 in Satkhira districts in the division", Dr. Ferdoushi added.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 1,10,870 patients stands at little over 2.78 per cent in the division.



