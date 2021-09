Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated the road construction







Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated the road construction work and newly built school building at Miewarishpur Kendurbag in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali on Saturday. Mirwarishpur Union Unit of Awami League Abul Hashem Bhuiyan was in the chair while its GS Iqbar Hossain Badal moderated the programme. photo: observer