41 people detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 41 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj and Madaripur, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 36 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, five were arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

PIROJPUR: DB police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 200 yaba tablets in the district town on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Nadim Mahmud, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Uttar Masimpur area in the town.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Zakaria said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kabi Ahsan Habib Road area at around 10pm and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against him with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people were arrested with drugs in the district by a RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) team on Sunday.

One of the arrestees Md Joynal Mia, 34, was identified as son of Md Siddiqur Rahman of Kakalsaw Village under Ajmiriganj Upazila in Habiganj District. The RAB team raided Balikhola area under Karimganj Upazila and arrested him with 2.800 kg hemp, Tk 1,000 and one mobile set.

The team also raided Kaikurdia area of Karimganj Upazila in Kishoreganj District and arrested Md Shahin, 26, son of Abdul Jalal and Md Sakib, 18, son of Md Jamal Uddin of Sidlarpar Village with 1kg hemp, cash taka, and two mobile sets.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt. M. Shovon Khan said, under Narcotics Control Act, two cases have been filed with Karimganj PS.

MADARIPUR: Police arrested a former union parishad (UP) member in an abduction case in Dasar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Liton Barai, 40, a former member of Nabagram UP in the upazila. He is the son of Juboraj Barai, a resident of Nabagram Village.

Police also rescued an abducted student during the drive.

Police sources said Liton Barai abducted a college student from the middle of the road while she was on the way to her uncle's house in Nabagram area on August 15.

Finding nowhere, mother of the abducted filed a kidnapping case against the two persons on August 16.

Using information technology, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Dasar PS Akhil Babu arrested Liton from Surzoamani Village in Kalkini Upazila on Friday afternoon.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday morning.

Dasar PS OC Hasanuzzaman confirmed the matter.







