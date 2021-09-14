Two men murdered in two districts

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Bogura, in two days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was hacked to death by his son in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mintu Mia, 51, son of Md Mobarak Ali, was a resident of Jamtali Bengali Para area under Merung Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jashim Uddin Jony hacked his father with a sharp weapon indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, Jashim Uddin Jony went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's father Md Mobarak Ali said Mintu and Jonny both were addicted to drugs.

Sub-Inspector of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Sheikh Milton Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.

BOGURA: A shareholder of a clinic was allegedly killed by his partners in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Selim Hossain, 27, son of Abdus Sattar, was a resident of Atbaria Village in Gabtali Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Salma Diagnostic Centre and Clinic has been founded at Pirgachha Bazar in Sadar Upazila with its seven owners nine months back.

However, Selim fell sick at around 8:30pm while he was in the clinic.

He was, later, taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

One Saddam Hossain, a shareholder of the clinic and son of Jinnah Mia of Rameshwarpur Village in Gabtali Upazila, pushed a poisonous injection into the body of Selim at that time.

Later, Selim died at SZRMCH.

The deceased's elder brother lodged a murder case against Saddam Hossain with Bogura Sadar PS on Friday.

However, police arrested Saddam Hossain.

He confessed of killing Selim by injecting poison into his body during the primary interrogation.

It is to be noted that Selim's younger brother Shaheen also died soon after being injected two months back.

Bogura Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.








