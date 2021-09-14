Case filed over gang-rape of teenage girl at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Sept 13: A case has been filed with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) in the district on allegation of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl.

The victim's mother on Saturday lodged the case mentioning the names of three accused and one unnamed.

According to the case statement, the girl along with her mother lived in her maternal grandfather's house in Madhyacharail Village.

On Friday night, Sakib Molla, 17, Md Sajib, 22, Shahan Shah, 16, of the area and the unnamed one intercepted the girl on her way to home from a local shop. They gagged her face and forcefully took her to a nearby orchard.

The gang violated the girl there.

They fled away soon after local people rushed in hearing her screams, the case statement added.

The victim was admitted to the One-stop Crisis Centre (OCC) at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Bishwas said a police hunt is going on to nab the culprits.





