Two girls rescued 26 days after missing

DINAJPUR, Sept 13: Police rescued two missing teenage girls of Hakimpur Upazila in the district from Pallabi area in Dhaka on Sunday morning, 26 days after they went missing.

The rescued persons are Supriti Roy, 15, daughter of Parimal, a resident of Gohara Village, and Priya Sarker, 16, daughter of Ashutosh of Singrapara, in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.

Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) SM Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday evening over mobile phone.

He said the girls went missing on August 16 after they left their respective homes for Hili Bazar in the upazila.

As they did not return later, their parents lodged a general diary with the PS.

Taking the matter seriously, police started investigation, said Inspector Mostafizur.

Later, a team of the law enforcers rescued them from the capital's Pallabi area at around 11am on Sunday using information technology, the police official added.



