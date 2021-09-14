Video
Three electrocuted in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondents

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Sirajganj, in two days.
BOGURA: Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in Shajahanpur and Sherpur upazilas of the district on Sunday.
A construction worker was electrocuted and another injured in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Apple Mahmud, 23, was the son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Khudrafulkot Uttarpara Village under Amrul Union.
Local sources said two construction workers were working in an under construction building of one Abul Kalam Azad in Rahimabad Village in the evening.
However, they came in contact with live electricity there at around 6:30pm, which left Apple dead on the spot and another critically injured. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy. The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Nannu Khan confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, an auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Babu Mia, 32, son of Golam Rabbani, a resident of Damua Village under Garidah Model Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Dabir Uddin said Babu Mia electrified his auto-rickshaw on Saturday night as thieves have been increased in the here recently.
However, he came in contact with live electricity on Sunday morning while taking the auto-rickshaw out of home, which left him critically injured. Later, he died on the way to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, the UP chairman added.
Sherpur PS SI Abu Bakar Siddiq confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Abdur Rahim Akanda, 26, was the son of Md Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Vikompur Village under Madhainagar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdur Rahim came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was bathing in the water of an irrigation pump at home, which left him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to Tarash 50-bed Upazila Hospital.
Tarash PS OC Md Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident.


