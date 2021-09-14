Passengers suffer as ferry ghat submerged in Bhola



Passengers walking through water to reach Ilisha ghat in Bhola. photo: observer

Passengers' suffering has mounted up; taking life risk, they have to cross the river.

The gangway of the station was sunken for at least six hours. No transport can get onto ferry from Ilisha Ferry Ghat of Bhola-Laxmipur route.

Transports and laden trucks cannot reach destination in time due to pressure of tide and fear of sunken chars. Both passengers and labourers have fallen into suffering.

Supervising Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Babul Aktar said, Meghna is flowing 275 centimetre above the danger mark. The upstream tide has swelled water level in the Meghna River, he added.

A visit on Sunday saw untold suffering of passengers while getting onto and down from the pontoon. Children and women were suffering the most. They had to walk through knee-deep water.

Passenger Ashraful Haq said, he has come to Ilisha Ghat from Mazu Chowdhury Ghat in Laxmipur. But he had to walk through the flooded ghat. It was the same with passengers.

Gangway of Ilisha ferry station was under 3-4 feet water. Some passengers were getting onto pontoon while others onto boats.

Bhola-Laxmipur ferry service is the longest route for communication in the southern region. But due to tidal water, the ferry station has turned worse.

From Sunday noon, transports could not get onto or down. It created long queue of transports. Despite waiting for hours, these could not reach their destination.

Driver of a loaded truck Jamal Uddin said, he has come to launch station to go to Chattogram; but he could get onto ferry due to long traffic jam. He was echoed by others.

Marine Officer Md Harunur Rashid of Bhola-Laxmipur ferry service said, due to strong current of water and sunken char, ferry service was halted.





BHOLA, Sept 13: Ilisha ferry and launch station has got sunken in tidal water of the Meghna River in the district.Passengers' suffering has mounted up; taking life risk, they have to cross the river.The gangway of the station was sunken for at least six hours. No transport can get onto ferry from Ilisha Ferry Ghat of Bhola-Laxmipur route.Transports and laden trucks cannot reach destination in time due to pressure of tide and fear of sunken chars. Both passengers and labourers have fallen into suffering.Supervising Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Babul Aktar said, Meghna is flowing 275 centimetre above the danger mark. The upstream tide has swelled water level in the Meghna River, he added.A visit on Sunday saw untold suffering of passengers while getting onto and down from the pontoon. Children and women were suffering the most. They had to walk through knee-deep water.Passenger Ashraful Haq said, he has come to Ilisha Ghat from Mazu Chowdhury Ghat in Laxmipur. But he had to walk through the flooded ghat. It was the same with passengers.Gangway of Ilisha ferry station was under 3-4 feet water. Some passengers were getting onto pontoon while others onto boats.Bhola-Laxmipur ferry service is the longest route for communication in the southern region. But due to tidal water, the ferry station has turned worse.From Sunday noon, transports could not get onto or down. It created long queue of transports. Despite waiting for hours, these could not reach their destination.Driver of a loaded truck Jamal Uddin said, he has come to launch station to go to Chattogram; but he could get onto ferry due to long traffic jam. He was echoed by others.Marine Officer Md Harunur Rashid of Bhola-Laxmipur ferry service said, due to strong current of water and sunken char, ferry service was halted.